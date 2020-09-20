Covid-19 latest: Longford households braced for second wave as 396 new cases reported

There have been no new deaths reported to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre today.

There has now been a total of 1,792 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Saturday, 19 September, the HPSC has been notified of 396 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 32,933 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

172 are men / 224 are women

70% are under 45 years of age

26% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

58 cases have been identified as community transmission

241 cases are in Dublin, 36 in Cork, 19 in Donegal, 12 in Galway, 11 in Meath, 11 in Kildare, 9 in Monaghan, 7 in Louth, 6 in Clare, 6 in Offaly, 6 in Waterford and 5 in Wicklow, with the remaining 27 cases spread across 11 counties.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The cases we are reporting today were seeded in the last week.

“This virus spreads from person to person. We now have a collective task across the country to break the chains of transmission and stop this virus from spreading further.

“Plan to see half the number of people this week that you saw last week. When you do meet, do so safely – keep your distance, wear a face covering if appropriate and wash your hands.

“Every individual action we take to interrupt the transmission of this disease keeps ourselves and our fami