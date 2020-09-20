Ballymahon defibrillator group member helps save man's life

The vital importance of community defibrillators has been hammered home after its intervention helped save the life of a man on the Longford-Westmeath border.

Darren Mulledy, an off duty paramedic and member of Ballymahon Defibrillator Group, helped administer CPR on the stricken man in Tang village after the device was brought from the nearby Church of the Immaculate Conception.

The incident took place last Saturday (September) 12 and resulted in two ambulance crews attending the scene before transferring the man to University Hospital Galway.

Mr Mulledy said the defibrillator's use and the implementation of what he termed the 'chain of survival' undoubtedly played a pivotal role in saving the man's life.

"This is a great success story for Ballymahon Defibrillator Group as the defibrillator I used on the gentleman in question was one located at Tang church which our group looks after," said Mr Mulledy.