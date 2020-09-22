Almost €100k allocated to address Granard road safety issues

Efforts to remedy safety concerns at a dangerous bend along one of north Longford's busiest roadways has got underway.

Local authority roads crews commenced works on removing a ditch and improving sight lines for motorists at the R396 on the outskirts of Granard.

The road, which runs parallel to Ballymore GAA pitch is a readily viewed as one of north Longford's most commonly used carriageways.

In recent weeks, moves to improve sight visibility on the road got off the ground as council staff carried out works aimed at removing a ditch.

Local councillors PJ Reilly and Turlough 'Pott' McGovern have both this week come out in support of the works.

“The works, when complete, will make a huge difference and improve road safety immensely,” said Cllr Reilly.

The Fianna Fáil local representative also revealed a total of €35,000 had been allocated to carry out the works.

“Fifteen percent of this funding has been raised by Local Community Involvement Scheme,” he added.

Cllr Reilly was equally bullish over news that a further €50,000 had been set aside for drainage works and road widening at Springstown in Granard.

Like the aforemenntioned project, Cllr Reilly said the Springstown works provided for the removal of a troublesome ditch.

“It is especially timels and very welcome news as this is a very busy stretch of road with a lot of heavy vehicles travelling to and from the east of the country,” he said.

His Longford County Council colleague Cllr Turlough 'Pott' McGovern was just as assured over moves to eradicate road safety concerns on the R396.

“A lot of traffic travels on it on a daily basis and it's also very welcome as it runs alongside Ballymore GAA pitch,” he said.

Cllr McGovern said evidence of the importance in improving sight lines for traffic along the route was evidenced by the large number of phonecalls he had received from local motorists and residents.

“It's great to see the work being done on it and hopefully it will be fully finished over the next few weeks,” he added.