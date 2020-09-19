Top of the class: Moyne CS students achieve top grades in Leaving Cert

Amid the busy school life the staff and management of Moyne CS took a justifiable pause to reflect upon and congratulate the outstanding academic achievements of the class of 2020.

The excellent academic results aptly reflect the calibre of students and their driven work ethic.

Students can certainly feel elated at their success and personal performance and parents can rightly feel a sense of great pride in their children’s achievements.

Among those celebrating are Daniel Doherty (Killoe) our top performer, who achieved the maximum of 625 points.

This exceptional result was achieved by just 1% of school leavers nationally in 2020. Daniel deservedly received his first CAO preference of Economics and Finance in UCD.

Also achieving over 600 points is Anna Connors (Ballinalee) who will now pursue a career in Biotechnology in NUI Galway.

Keira O' Brien (Arva) secured a place in Trinity College Dublin to study Medicine while Karl McNerney (Dromard) is off to the University of Limerick to study engineering.

Another of our high achievers is Anna Moorhead (Killoe) who will now pursue her studies in Dublin City University in the field of Primary Education while Roksana Krzak (Longford) is also embarking on a degree in Biotechnology in NUI Galway. Moyne CS are immensely proud of these students and their fabulous achievements.

As these students journey forth in education they take with them the warmest wishes from all at Moyne CS and our hope is that they continue to excel in their academic pursuits.