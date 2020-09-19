Longford regeneration drive given €87,000 Town and Village Renewal boost

County Longford's ongoing regeneration drive was given a further tonic this week as a number of localities received funding under an initiative aimed at supporting counties in the face of Covid-19.

Almost €87,000 was announced for the county under the second round of the Government's enhanced Town and Village Renewal Scheme.

Among the three projects to receive funding were: Edgeworthstown - €40,000 – Provision of Urban Greenway within the town

BCP’s 8 Towns - €21,843 – Fit-out of 8 Broadband Connection Points in Co Longford.

Moydow - €25,000 – Upgrade and fit out of Aughakine Community Centre for the use as a Broadband Connection Point.

Both Cllrs Paul Ross and Colm Murray took to social media over the weekend to endorse monies ring-fenced for both Edgeworthstown and Moydow with Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy also following suit.

“The projects approved will assist Longford businesses and communities to adapt to the challenges posed by COVID-19 and to increase footfall and generate economic activity in the short-term,” he said.

The projects have been identified by Longford community groups and businesses in conjunction with Longford County Council.