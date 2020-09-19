Longford councillors Casey and Farrell lock horns over pensions row

There were spiky exchanges between two local councillors last week over the State’s 12 year delay in honouring a Labour Court ruling to provide pension entitlements to supervisors on Community Employment schemes.

Cllrs Mark Casey and Ger Farrell traded fractious remarks over the former's call for government intervention at the council's September meeting.

Cllr Casey said the Government's delay in recognising a judicial ruling handed down over a decade ago to recognise the pension entitlements of CE supervisors was baffling.

“The Government's inaction on the 2008 decision is totally undermining the Labour Court and causing undue hardship to supervisors that made no alternative arrangements on foot of this historical Court decision,” he said.

That drew a response from Cllr Farrell who said he had held talks with Rural Development Minister Heather Humphreys over the impasse.

“That was after my motion which was a year ago and she did reply and say she would do her best for it and there were former supervisors that were in contact with her along with others,” said Cllr Farrell.

Leaning forward in his chair, Cllr Casey looked on poker-faced as he put it to Cllr Farrell: “Gerald, you were saying you were talking to Minister Humphries, how did you get on at that meeting?

Cllr Farrell repeated his earlier stance, saying while he had no update to give at present, it was an issue he had raised at council level back in 2019.

Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Paul Ross attempted to draw a line under any possible escalation in tensions by complimenting both councillors on their obvious enthusiasm for the government to take action.

“It’s great to see both of ye fighting for the one cause lads,” he said.