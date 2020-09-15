Longford public can defeat virus by sticking to 'Living with Covid' plan, says Carrigy

Everyone living and working in Longford can defeat Covid-19 by working together and following public health advice, Senator Micheál Carrigy has said.

Senator Micheál Carrigy said, “The Government’s initiative - Resilience & Recovery 2020-2021: Plan for Living with Covid-19 – will guide Ireland’s response to saving lives and managing the pandemic over the next seven months.

“We can overcome this. We can beat Covid-19 but it will take hard work and a commitment from all. We have already shown this year how we can work together,“ Senator Carrigy said.

The Government’s plan sets how all in Longford can manage the disease in their communities over the coming months.

The plan sets out five levels of response, each with a number of measures designed to help lower Covid-19 transmission, and also sets out what is permitted at that moment in time. At the moment, Longford is on level two.

“The plan, if followed by all, aims to allow society and businesses to be able to operate as normally as possible, while continuing to suppress the virus. In particular, keeping schools, early learning and childcare services open are a top priority. We want to keep people in work and businesses operating, as we need a functioning economy to maintain our public services.