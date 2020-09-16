Culture Night 2020 to go ahead in Longford this Friday

While Covid-19 has taken a lot from us over the past several months, the country is starting to fight back and Culture Night 2020 will certainly not fall victim to the virus.

The annual all-island public event is due to take place on Friday, September 18, and Longford will see a number of events taking place in celebration.

“It will be a very different event from previous years with most of our events going online,” said Creative Ireland Longford Coordinator, Mary Carleton Reynolds.

“Over the last number of months, none of us have been able to visit an art exhibition, see a play or attend a concert but our writers, artists, musicians, performers and filmmakers have been working hard through this challenging time, bringing lots of events to us online.

“Our venues such as Backstage Theatre and our many local artists, poets and cultural organizations have been carefully planning how they can invite us back to share that cultural wellspring of creativity.”

Here in Longford a number of events are planned which can be viewed on Culture Night Longford 2020 Facebook and Creative Ireland Longford Facebook.

The evening will kick off at 4.30pm in Ballymahon Community Library with the unveiling of a children’s online art project by the Cathaoirleach of Longford County Council Cllr Paul Ross.

During the lockdown children from around the county took part in an online art project The Spirit of Nature with local artist Úna Cahill. Úna has assembled all the work created by the children into a beautiful collage and she has also painted a picture inspired by the children’s work, which will be shown for the first time that evening.

This exhibition will be on display in Ballymahon for the next three weeks and will then travel to other libraries around the county.

At 7pm you can tune in to one of Longford’s most successful and talented young singer songwriters Katie Gallagher (KTG).

Katie will be captivating us with her live performance of her own compositions from Ballymahon Library.

The members of Longford Writers Group who have been very creative throughout Covid-19 will be reading and sharing their favourite poetry and prose on Longford Writers group facebook page from 6pm.

From 8pm, Lumin-X a visual art installation featuring five short films by emerging filmmakers and music composers curated by Shane Crossan will will be broadcast on Creative Longford’s Facebook page.

The project features original works from local artists Mary Fleming, Jim Brunt, Michael Croghan, Shane Kennedy, Miki Sloe, Nathan Sheridan, Luc Danielles and Jason Cooper.

The original project involved projecting the video art onto the external walls of the Ballymahon Library building using a technique called ‘image-mapping’ but due to current circumstances the project had to be moved online.

This team of creatives recently collaborated on the very successful online music program ‘This Must Be The Place’.

From 8.30pm Paul Hennessy and Evolution Stage School will be live streaming a fantastic show of music, song, dance, spoken word and much more from the very best of Longford talent.

Performing live on Culture Night Longford Facebook are State Lights, 4 Degrees West, Neon, Paul Hennessy, Eimear Reynolds, John Walsh, Revs, Evolution Stage School, Katie Gallagher, Peelo School of Dance, Shane Kennedy, Pub Fiction, Niamh Ní Mheara and a few surprise guests.

This is always an event not to be missed, with such a fantastic lineup.

The Mostrim Players in Edgeworthstown never fail to disappoint with their talent and creativity and throughout Covid-19, they have been keeping us inspired with their poetry and drama on their Mostrim Players facebook page.

Tonight the Mostrim Youth players are planning an outdoor event of music, song, dance, and drama from 8pm to 10pm, observing NPHET guidelines. You can also join them online on Mostrim Players Facebook page.

We are all learning to live with Covid and 2020 has been a particularly difficult year for our artists, musicians, writers and our cultural and community organizations.

We hope that Culture Night will be part of our path to celebrate and return to creativity and culture in new inclusive, experimental and exciting ways.

On Friday evening, we have a great opportunity to come together from the comfort of our own armchairs and celebrate the creativity and talent of our many Longford artists.

If you want more information about whats happening you can log on to the following facebook pages Creative Ireland Longford or Culture Night Longford or telephone Longford Library 0433341124.