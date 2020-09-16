Longford sees an increase of 30 Covid-19 cases in one month

The number of cases of Covid-19 in Longford has increased by 30 cases in the last month.

As of yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon, at the time of going to print, Longford had 319 cases in total since the beginning of the pandemic.

At the time of going to print, the total number of cases in Ireland had reached 31,192, with a death toll of 1,784.

Yesterday, the government revealed its five-stage plan for living alongside Covid-19.

