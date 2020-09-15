No serious injuries reported in Ballinalee crash, gardaí confirm
Man due in court on money laundering offences as Louth Gardai seize €320,000
There were no serious injuries reported as a result of a crash in Ballinalee this morning, gardaí have confirmed.
The crash, as reported by the Leader this morning, occurred shortly after 9am at Soran, Ballinalee.
It has since been revealed by gardaí that there were two vehicles involved in the crash.
Gardaí and two ambulances attended the scene but no serious injuries were reported.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on