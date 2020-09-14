LATEST | Cases of Covid-19 reported in counties Longford, Cavan, Roscommon and Westmeath

There have been further confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in counties Longford, Cavan, Roscommon and Westmeath, out of a total of 208 nationally.

However, no further cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Leitrim.

As of midnight on Saturday, September 12, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 319. And in light of today's announcement, that figure is set to increase.

In neighbouring counties Cavan, Roscommon, Westmeath and Leitrim, the figure for confirmed cases (as at the same date) stands at 904, 374, 719 and 106, respectively.

In it's daily update, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre said this evening that there have been no new deaths reported.

There has been a total of 1,784 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight on Sunday, September 13, the HPSC has been notified of 208 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

There is now a total of 31,192 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Of the cases notified today;

98 are men / 110 are women

62% are under 45 years of age

33% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

18 cases have been identified as community transmission

108 in Dublin, 18 in Louth, 12 in Donegal, 10 in Meath, 9 in Kildare, 8 in Waterford, 7 in Cork, 6 in Limerick, 6 in Wexford and the remaining 24 cases are located in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wicklow.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “NPHET has decided to reduce the period of isolation from 14 to 10 days for confirmed cases from the onset of symptoms, based on advice received from the Expert Advisory Group following a review of the evidence.

“In addition, it has been agreed that nasal swabs are an acceptable alternative to nasopharyngeal swab for use in children in the community. This will hopefully make testing a simpler process for children going forward.”

“Covid-19 is an evolving pandemic and NPHET is committed to adapting advice and guidelines based on emerging evidence.”

