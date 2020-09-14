Longford couple to appear on RTE's 'Home: My Year in the Housing Crisis' tonight

Longford mother Aneta Safiak and her husband Jakub are set to appear on RTE One's programme, Home: My Year in the Housing Crisis, this evening.

Filmed over the course of a year, this brand new RTÉ One TV documentary delves beneath the statistics to tell the story of what home looks like across Ireland in 2020.

Even before Covid-19 hit, Ireland's housing crisis was forcing us to adapt our idea of home in ways that previous generations would have thought unimaginable.

At the time, half of all adults aged under 30 lived at home with their parents. Rents had more than doubled in some areas, yet home ownership was its lowest rate since 1971.

Now, as lockdown restrictions begin to ease, but may be enforced once again, and the economy is officially in recession, these issues are more relevant than every.

The cameras follow a cross-section of people from all walks of Irish life as they attempt to navigate a way through the ups and downs of life in Ireland, where spiralling rents, soaring house prices and so-called "vulture funds" continue to have an impact.

For some, it's all about keeping their heads above water as they search for a home of their own.

For others, it's about redefining their relationship to home just to survive in a world utterly transformed by Covid-19.

Since coming to Ireland 15 years ago, Longford residents Aneta and Jacob Safiak from Poland have gradually seen their idea of home change as they put down roots in this country - so much so that, prior to Covid-19, they hoped to buy their own home here.

Jakub has worked as a cleaner, baker, printer and a teacher during his time here. He is now working for a local estate agent at a time when the property market faces unprecedented new challenges.

Despite this, there are other even more personal reasons why the couple and their children feel Ireland is home - all of which are tied to their sense of family and place.

Aneta and Jakub will be one of a number of couples to be featured on this evening's documentary, which can be viewed on RTÉ One at 9.35pm.