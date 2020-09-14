Lanesboro's Lough Ree Sub Aqua Seach and Rescue Unit rescues river cruiser in distress

It was Lough Ree Sub Aqua Search and Rescue Unit to the rescue again on Saturday night as the Lanesboro-based team were notified of a private river cruiser in distress.

In very inclement conditions, the crew was dispatched after the Coast Guard was notified.

A RIB was launched at approximately 9.20pm despite the approaching darkness and extreme winds of up to gale force 8.

The cruiser, with four people on board, was swiftly located on upper Lough Ree, having become grounded on rocks by the high winds.

The extremely grateful passengers were then escorted to Ballyleague, where they took refuge for the night.

Well done to all involved.