Latest | 318 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since pandemic began

There have been further confirmed cases of Covid-19 reported in counties Longford and Westmeath, out of a total of 255 nationally.

However, no further cases of coronavirus have been recorded in counties Leitrim, Cavan and Roscommon.

As of midnight on Friday, September 11, the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Longford since the pandemic began stands at 318. In light of today's announcement, that figure is set to increase.

Also read: Longford homes braced for visitor restrictions well into new year in bid to stem Covid-19 tide

In neighbouring counties Cavan, Roscommon, Westmeath and Leitrim, the figure for confirmed cases (as at the same date) stands at 904, 374, 715 and 106, respectively.

The National Public Health Emergency Team gave its latest update on Covid-19 confirmed cases and deaths in Ireland on Sunday evening.

As of midnight Saturday, September 12, the HPSC has been notified of 255 confirmed cases of Covid-19 . There is now a total of 30,985 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Also read: Longford showjumper Aisling Byrne makes successful return two and a half years after being told she would never walk again

Of the cases notified today 156 are in Dublin, 22 in Waterford,13 in Donegal, 11 in Wicklow, 9 in Limerick, 8 in Kildare, 5 in Clare and the remaining 31 cases are in Carlow, Cork, Galway, Kerry, Laois, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Tipperary, Westmeath and Wexford.

129 are men / 123 are women

68% are under 45 years of age

34% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

69 cases have been identified as community transmission

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one person with Covid-19 has died.

There has now been a total of 1,784 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Also read: Longford GAA results scoreboard