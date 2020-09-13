ESB chiefs under fire over move to bulldoze Lanesboro power station

ESB chiefs have been criticised for "ignoring" calls from local politicians to explore other possibilities for its Lanesboro based power station after the semi-State announced last week it was looking to bulldoze the facility.

Independent Councillor Mark Casey questioned the timing and suitability of the firm's decision last week to reveal it was looking for e-tenders to demolish both its south Longford and Shannonbridge plants.

""It's disappointing that we have asked and requested the Council to talk to the ESB to hold off and explore the possibility of different uses for the site," he said.

The move comes despite calls from Just Transition Commissioner Kieran Mulvey, like Cllr Casey, to explore other alternatives.

The establishment of a dedicated ‘Energy Hub’ and a ‘Centre for Climate Change’ in the Midlands were among the key recommendations made by Mr Mulvey in May when he published his eagerly anticipated first Just Transition report.

And he expressed the view that the dismantling of the power stations in Longford and Offaly shouldn’t happen until the ‘Energy Hub’ option is explored.