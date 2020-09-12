Longford homes braced for visitor restrictions well into new year in bid to stem Covid-19 tide

Households across Co Longford are likely to face visitor restrictions for quite some time and possibly into the new year as concerns over the spread of coronavirus continue to grow.

As current health and safety guidelines stands, no more than six people are allowed to visit a house from no more than three households.

The Government is set to announce its five-level plan for living with the virus next week which is expected to remain in place until the end of April when it will be reviewed

It is understood that under the Government's medium-term Covid plan, household visitor restrictions will remain in place even under the most liberal level of the five-stage plan.