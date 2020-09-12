Covid-19 latest: Longford once again among new cases recorded as 159 infections reported nationwide

Longford is once again among a number of counties to have recorded new instances of Covid-19 after 159 fresh cases were reported this evening along with two further deaths.

The country has now seen a total of 30,730 cases of the virus reported so far and 1,783 deaths.

Of today’s cases:

-70 are men / 89 are women

-65% are under 45 years of age

-51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case

-23 cases have been identified as community transmission

-75 in Dublin, 10 in Louth, 6 in Cork, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Meath, 5 in Laois, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.