Covid-19 latest: Longford once again among new cases recorded as 159 infections reported nationwide
Two deaths recorded among latest figures
Longford is once again among a number of counties to have recorded new instances of Covid-19 after 159 fresh cases were reported this evening along with two further deaths.
The country has now seen a total of 30,730 cases of the virus reported so far and 1,783 deaths.
Of today’s cases:
-70 are men / 89 are women
-65% are under 45 years of age
-51% are confirmed to be associated with outbreaks or are close contacts of a confirmed case
-23 cases have been identified as community transmission
-75 in Dublin, 10 in Louth, 6 in Cork, 6 in Donegal, 6 in Meath, 5 in Laois, 5 in Wexford, and the remaining 46 cases are in Carlow, Cavan, Clare, Galway, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Limerick, Longford, Mayo, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary, Waterford, Westmeath and Wicklow.
