UPDATE | Nine juveniles and one adult arrested in connection with violent Edgeworthstown attack

All arrests in connection with an alleged violent attack on a man in Edgeworthstown last weekend have now been made, according to gardaí in Granard.

Gardaí have arrested a total of ten people - nine juveniles and one adult - in relation to the attack, a video of which has been widely shared on social media.

The alleged incident took place at a playground in Edgeworthstown on Sunday evening of last week. Video footage shows a man being set upon by a large group of youths.

The adult male who was arrested in relation to the incident has been charged with affray and assault causing harm. He is due to appear in court in the coming week.

A file is being prepared in the cases of the nine juveniles under the Juvenile Diversion Programme as required by the Children Act 2001.

Gardaí in Granard are still investigating the incident and are asking witnesses from the large crowd of bystanders to come forward with any information.

Investigating gardaí believe there may be more video footage of the incident and are appealing to anyone who may have footage to get in touch via 0436687660.