Longford Senator Micheal Carrigy accuses Sinn Féin of double standards over Storey funeral

Longford Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy has accused Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald of double standards by refusing to call for the resignations of senior party members who attended the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey.

Senator Carrigy said Ms McDonald's public condemnation of the fallout from the Oireachtas Golf Society dinner carried little weight when no action was taken against high ranking figures from her own party who were present for the recent funeral of Mr Storey.

"Following on from Deputy First Minister of Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill admittance that the attendance of senior Sinn Féin politicians at the funeral of veteran republican Bobby Storey served to undermine the public health message being issued by governments on both sides of the border will their Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald call for resignations for the part her colleagues played in this including senior party members Pearse Doherty and Conor Murphy," he said.

The Ballinalee based senator continued by saying: "Ms McDonald demanded justice and resignations from those from other parties who had attended the Oireachtas Golf Society Dinner however, she expects a free pass for their senior party member who attended the funeral which was a mass breach of social distancing restrictions just weeks ago. Sinn Féin cannot insist that people respect Covid-19 guidelines while at the same time make an exemption for one of their own."