Covid-19 latest: Longford cases continue to rise as new figures show 211 more infections nationwide

Longford has once again been named among a batch of counties to have recorded new cases of coronavirus this evening.

Twenty two counties accounted for the latest number of additional cases of Covid-19 reported by the Department of Health this evening.

Approximately 121 of those were in Dublin, 17 in Lourh, 10 in Limerick, eight in Cork, seven in Westmeath and Wicklow, six in Laois, five on both Donegal and Galway with the remaining 24 cases being spread across Carlow, Clare, Kerry, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Meath, Offaly, Roscommon, Tipperary and Waterford.