Parents in no show as Longford teen goes to court on own

A 14-year-old girl charged with shoplifting was forced to attend court on her own last week without either of her parents, writes Liam Cosgrove.

The teenager, who cannot be named due to her age, walked into court without anyone accompanying her after she was charged with theft from Dealz, Market Square, Longford on April 27 2020.

The young girl, who sat in the public gallery wearing black jeans and a black top, was charged with stealing children's clothes, Fanta orange, half pint tumbler glasses and a wooden car with a total value of €54.

When asked if both or either parent had accompanied her to court, the girl said her mother had brought her father to hospital and was therefore unable to attend.

In defence, solicitor Trish Cronin said she would endeavour to ensure at least one of the parents of the child are in court on the next occasion.

Sgt Mark Mahon, for the State said it was “quite disappointing” to see the young girl having to sit in the body of the court without a parent present to support her.

The young girl's younger 12-year-old sister, the court was told, was also due to be present to answer a similar shoplifting charge dating from May 7.

However, the court heard she was not present either.

Both cases were adjourned until November 10, 2020.