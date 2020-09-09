Two students in Mean Scoil Mhuire Longford achieve maximum points in Leaving Cert

There was great success across the county on Monday as Leaving Cert students logged on to check their results.

The community of Meán Scoil Mhuire were delighted with the success of their Class of 2020.

"This group of young ladies were phenomenal students throughout their years in Meán Scoil Mhuire. We wish them every success in the future," said Principal Aoife Mulrennan.

"Congratulations to our students, many of whom achieved outstanding results. Of our 89 Leaving Certificate candidates 27 students (30%) achieved over 400 points and 16 students (18%) achieved over 500 points. Having a year group where 53% of our cohort achieved over 400 points is phenomenal.

"We are especially delighted for four of our students who broke through the ceiling of 600 points, two of whom have achieved 625 points. Achieving 625 points is the maximum number of points possible at Leaving Certificate level.

"We also congratulate their families who have been exceptionally supportive of their daughters and the school through their 6 years with us. A significant vote of thanks is also expressed to their teachers who diligently prepared these students for their Leaving Certificate throughout this unsettling time."