Longford man on assault charge thought Covid-19 pandemic had cleared him of charge

A north Longford man told a court last week the reason why he didn't turn up at court in July to answer an assault charge was because he believed the coronavirus pandemic had cleared him of any wrongdoing.

Joseph Gorez, 30 Forthill, Aughnacliffe, Co Longford, made the admission through his solicitor Frank Gearty.

“He thought the lockdown exonerated him and he sincerely apologises,” said Mr Gearty.

Those comments stemmed from a Section 13 charge of failing to show up at a sitting of Longford District Court on July 7.

No indication was given to the court as to how Mr Gorez intended pleading in connection to a section 2 assault charge.

That came as a result of an incident at Apache Pizza on March 9 2019.

Mr Gearty said he would be seeking “disclosure” of all statements in relation to the case, a request which was granted by Judge John Brennan.

The case was adjourned and is due to return before Longford District Court on October 20 2020.