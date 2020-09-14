Father and son in court over allegedly collecting domestic waste from Longford homes

A Longford father and son have been charged with collecting domestic household waste and dumping it on a series of dates earlier this year.

John and Christopher Stokes, both of 33 Springlawn, Longford were charged with half a dozen counts of gathering waste without a legitimate permit and of disposing of rubbish between May 11 and August 14 last year.

It's alleged both men collected domestic refuse from households in Longford town and Lanesboro before discarding it at a site located at Lisnanagh, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford.

Solicitor for Longford County Council, Frank Gearty described the charged before the court as a “very serious waste management issue” and said the case had been brought before last week's District Court sitting to fast-track its completion.

“I would be very interested in hearing what the attitude is,” said Mr Gearty over whether a plea would be proffered before the court.

Defence solicitor Bríd Mimnagh said she would make her clients feelings known on the case by writing to Mr Gearty over the coming days.

However, she did hint that a not guilty plea might be forthcoming, noting that her clients would not be open to the possibility of “going into custody”.

The case was adjourned to a sitting of Longford District Court on October 6.