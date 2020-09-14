Longford student to host new six-part podcast

We all have nightmares about the horrors of the Leaving Cert, but the class of Covid-19 have had one of the hardest leaving cert years in Irish history.

Award-winning mental health charity A Lust for Life, co-founded in 2015 by Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin, is launching a new six-part podcast series, It All Works Out, created by the class of Covid-19 – who have had – and continue to have – an unprecedented and traumatic year.

The six-part series is created by Leaving Cert students, for Leaving Cert students, to help the class of Covid-19 deal with the uncertainty of their exam year, understand the grief they have faced and help with the transition into college without the ‘coming of age’ milestones associated with the Leaving Cert.

Each episode explores different issues, from coping with the unknown, to exploring the opportunity to reform the Leaving Cert, to speaking with people who took alternative paths to their careers; and is hosted by Leaving Cert student and Deputy President of ISSU Luke Casserly.

The series features contributions from Leaving Cert students around Ireland and draws on a team of experts to explore how to cope and move forward in these difficult times.

The series sets out to equip young people with both a voice and tools to facilitate their resilience, centering their experience.

The six-part podcast launched last week on all podcast streaming platforms.

“We made this podcast series because we at A Lust for Life could see how hard this year has been on all our young people, but in particular on this year’s Leaving Cert class of Covid-19,” said A Lust For Life co-founder, chair and acting CEO Paula McLoughlin.

“We wanted to create a space for these young people to talk about what they’ve been through, to share their feelings about the rollercoaster the year has been, and to look to the future together at a time when we still can’t all be together in one room.

“We wanted to bring together these smart, articulate and insightful young people to share their perspectives on the year they’ve had.”

Also featured in the podcast are Psychologists Louize Carroll and Dr Aisling Leonard Curtain; Trinity College Guidance Counsellor Brid Hannan; Niall ‘Bressie’ Breslin (Co-founder and Creative Director of A Lust for Life); Ciara Fanning, honorary President ISSU; Brian Pennie; Mick Finnegan and comedian Sir Stevo Timothy.

The podcast features the song, True Friends, by Jerry Fish, who is donating the proceeds of all sales to A Lust for Life.

Previous podcasts by the A Lust for Life team include Where there’s a Will, winner of the 2019 Headline Mental Health Media Award for Mental Health Content.

Producer Ciara O’Connor Walsh is also a recent British Podcast Award winner for her work on the hit podcast, Where Is My Mind, with Niall Breslin.