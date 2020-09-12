Longford woman facing 'contactless payment' theft charges

A Longford woman who allegedly carried out a theft at a cafe in the county town before carrying out a series of contactless transactions with a debit card unbeknownst to its victim failed to turn up in court last week when her case was called.

Details surrounding the alleged theft and string of incidents in Longford town two weekends ago was first revealed by this newspaper last Monday.

That resulted in a series of charges being levelled against Caroline Kelly, of 3 Farrell's Terrace, Granard, Co Longford.

The 36-year-old was charged with having first entered Coffee House 45, Dublin Street, Longford on August 27 2020 as a trespasser to commit theft.

Following that alleged incident, it is claimed Ms Kelly undertook several contactless transactions at Heatons, Ballymahon Street, Checkout, Ballymahon Street and Newsround. Ballymahon Street.

Also on the same date, Ms Kelly was charged with stealing almost €30 worth of items from Aldi, Athlone Road, Longford.

Those charges were preceded by a further theft related alleged offence at Durkin's, Ballymahon Street, Longford which coincided in the loss of a Helly Hansen jacket valued at €225.

All charges were adjourned to next week's District Court sitting (September 15) when it emerged Ms Kelly was not in court when her case was called.