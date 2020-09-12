Father of three fined for urinating in Longford town

A Slovakian man who was caught urinating in the middle of Longford town last month has been fined €100 by Judge John Brennan.

Michal Milenko, 4 Ardrum Court, Longford pleaded guilty to an incident on July 3 2020.

Sgt Mark Mahon, prosecuting, said the accused had previously failed to appear at a sitting of Longford District Court on July 7, culminating in a bench warrant being executed on July 24 .

In defence, solicitor Frank Gearty said his client had missed court on that occasion due to “inadvertence on his part”.

In reference to the incident before the court, Sgt Mahon said gardaí had received notification of a drunken male and arrived at the scene at 4:30pm.

Upon their arrival, Sgt Mahon said the accused was found to be “highly intoxicated and urinating in a doorway”.

Mr Milenko was consequently arrested and brought to Longford Garda Station before being charged over the incident.

The court was told Mr Milenko had 20 previous convictions to his name, all of which related to public order incidents.

The last of those came at the end of May and resulted in fines totalling €125 being handed out.

Mr Gearty said his client was a married fathe r of three who now found himself effectively homeless.

He insisted Mr Milenko had never been before a court in his native homeland but due to ill health had turned to alcohol.

“He left the family home a number ofmonths ago and has been living rough in Dublin,” he said, adding his place of accommodation was presently a Dublin hostel under the auspices of the Fr Peter McVerry Trust.

Mr Gearty also revealed Mr Milenko is due back before Longford Circuit Criminal Court on October 6 in relation to an alleged robbery charge.

Asked if he had recently engaged in the consumption of alcohol, Mr Milenko simply said: “No”, prompting Mr Gearty to comment on his client's all-round disposition.

“He appears in better shape than he was previously,” he said.

Judge Brennan, in his summation, said he was conscious of how Mr Milenko was not in a good place at the present time but advised him to steer clear of drink as a means to move past his current malaise.

“He has fallen on hard times and has had health issues but resorting to alcohol is not a good idea,” he said.

Judge Brennan said while Mr Milenko's previous indiscretions were an “aggravating factor” he said he would impose a nominal fine as a consequence.

As such, he fined Mr Milenko €100, giving him four months to pay.