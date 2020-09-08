Breaking: Gardaí probe violent gang attack on man in Edgeworthstown park

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances behind a violent attack by a number of youths on a man in playground in Edgeworthstown, the Leader can reveal.

A video of the alleged attack, which has been seen by the Leader, shows over half a dozen teenagers surround a man as he sat on a wall at a playground, known locally as 'The Green'.

A number of young males can be seen remonstrating with the man before launching a vicious attack on the man as he lay on the ground.

Another man who attempted to come to the victim's aid was also set upon by the group, forcing him to the ground with a barrage of punches and kicks to the body.

One of the alleged suspects can also be heard shouting: "Welcome to Ireland" as a demand is made for a mobile phone.

It's not clear, however, at this stage if the alleged assault is being treated as racially motivated.

The Leader can confirm that while no official complaint has been lodged, a full garda investigation is now underway with a press release expected to be released later today by garda headquarters in an appeal for information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Granard Garda Station on (043) 6686512.