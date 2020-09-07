Keenans of Tarmonbarry closes following a diagnosis of Covid-19 among staff

Popular restaurant, Keenans of Tarmonbarry has announced its temporary closure following a diagnosis of Covid-19 among its staff.

Management took to social media earlier this evening to announce that they have made the decision to close as "a precautionary measure".

"We have decided to do so in the best interest of public safety," read a post on the restaurant's Facebook page.

"We are taking this proactive approach as the health and safety of both our customers and staff is of paramount importance to us. All those identified as close contacts have had their information passed on to the HSE contact tracing team and are following self-isolation protocol.

"Since our reopening in June we have worked hard implementing all the necessary precautions and safety measures as per the HSE guidelines. We are committed to ensuring a safe environment for everyone and are taking all the required additional measures.

"Although we are disappointed to close our doors for the time being, we feel that it’s the right thing to do and a small sacrifice to ensure the health of our staff, customers and the wider community.

"We would like to thank our valued customers for their understanding and continued support. We look forward to welcoming you back as soon as is safe to do so."