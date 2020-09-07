'Strong cohort of results' at Ballymahon Vocational School as students calculate Leaving Cert results

Students and teachers at Ballymahon Vocational School were missing the usual buzz of Leaving Cert results day as the traditional trip to the school was replaced by online results.

"The students have all accessed the results at home and some of them have been in touch over the phone. Anyone can make contact with us and speak to the guidance counsellor. There is still that support when they need it," said Principal Brian Higgins this afternoon.

This year's Leaving Cert group is Mr Higgins' first group since he took on the role of principal at the school last December. It has been a challenging first year amid Covid-19 regulations but the results of this year's class have been spectacular.

"We have one student who got over 600 points. 12% of our students got more than 500 points and over a third of students got more than 400 points, so there's a strong cohort of results," he said.

"Results were particularly high in the sciences, in practical subjects and in languages. They're close to being in line with results from previous years, with some wavers in some subjects.

"It was a very difficult year but the students took it in their stride. The school was closed since March but the level of online engagement was very strong. They learned a lot in that time and the teachers have learned a lot about working with them and the results this year reflect that."

