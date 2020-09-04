Longford organisations set for €100k Covid-19 Stability Fund boost

Three organisations across Longford are to benefit from €113,893 worth of funding under the third tranche of the Government’s Covid-19 Stability Fund, Senator Carrigy has said.

Senator Carrigy said: “My colleague the Minister for Social Protection, Rural and Community Development and the Islands, Heather Humphreys, has confirmed to me that €113,893 has been allocated to Longford under what is the third tranche of the Government’s COVID-19 Stability Fund.

"This funding is being allocated across 3 community and voluntary organisations, charities and social enterprises that are experiencing financial difficulties as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The organisations to receive funding are: The Employment Development and Information Centre CLG, The Temperance Hall and County Longford Hospice Homecare CLG

“These are the organisations providing critical services to those most vulnerable in communities across Longford and it is only right that we support them. Many of them have been experiencing short term cash flow issues due to the COVID-19 crisis and this funding will help with that.