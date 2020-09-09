Longford's Templemichael College welcomes students back

Welcome Back: We are delighted to finally welcome back all our students and staff after the long school closure from Covid-19 and the Summer holidays.



We hope that you all have a healthy and happy first term back in school and that getting back into the earlier mornings and daily school routines will get easier as we work our way through the first term.



Covid-19 Response: Over the last few weeks of the Summer the school has been busy planning on how to make the school safe for reopening. Some of the changes include: hand sanitising stations at the entrances and every classroom door.



Face coverings must be worn by all when indoors. Class sizes have been reduced to allow for social distancing and rooms have been re-proposed into classrooms to accommodate new class groups. Class groups have been allocated to base rooms and lunch times have been staggered to reduce mass gatherings in communal areas.



A BIG thank you to School Management and the Covid Response Team for making this happen so we can safely reopen our school.



Updates on School Website: Parents and students can keep up to date with latest news and announcements by visiting the newsroom on the school website templemichaelcollege.com