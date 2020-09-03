Longford TD Joe Flaherty pushes the case for rural publicans to safely re-open their businesses

Fianna Fáil TD for Longford-Westmeath Joe Flaherty has met in recent days with many of the fifty plus pub owners across Co. Longford who will soon see their businesses closed for seven months.

Deputy Flaherty said, “2020 has been the hardest year for owners of pubs and especially in rural Ireland. There is a genuine fear now for the future of several of the so called ‘wet pubs' locally.

“I welcome the support package brought in by Government but more support will be required for ‘wet’ pubs should the public health advice advise against their re-opening over the coming months.

“I understand a new document will be introduced on September 13th. This will be a guideline for all of society in terms of living with COVID-19. I believe we need to trial the reopening of pubs, similar to the way these establishments are open in Europe. This should be considered ahead of the publication of any news plans.

“The threat of COVID-19 will be with us for a very long time and we need to find new ways to live with the virus. The further reopening of society needs to be worked on in the coming weeks,” concluded Deputy Flaherty.