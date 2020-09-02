WATCH: 'Soon, I hope' - Covid-19 lockdown diary project is emotional rollercoaster

A Covid-19 lockdown diary project in Kildare is to be turned into a documentary to be aired on Culture Night, September 18.

Kildare County Council asked people to submit their diaries and musings from during the lockdown in March and received over 140 documents. It was called the Notebook Project.

The results are truly an emotional rollercoaster with the diary of 91-year-old Elizabeth Kenny who was the oldest contributor. She found the lockdown hard as she was away from her family and dear friends.

She took down the pen and notebook and couldn't stop writing. She wrote down her feelings and all about her long life, jokingly saying it was good to do as "she might lose her marbles" soon.

You can watch Elizabeth in a segment from RTE News below.