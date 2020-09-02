Support the Attic to win a an office pod worth €20k

Covid-19 has hit fundraising events extremely hard this year as local organisations count the cost of cancellations since the pandemic began.

Among them is the Attic House, which will face serious financial pressure in the coming year as a direct result of the cancellation of its main annual fundraiser, HYPE Festival.

“Due to Covid-19, the Foróige Attic House has been closed to the public since March 2020. But we, as an organisation, have continued to engage successfully with young people from all around the county through online clubs, groups and activities,” said Ruth McGarry, chairperson of the Attic Management Committee.

“We have been delighted to be able to adapt and continue our valuable work with young people and their families during this difficult time.

“We are now preparing to welcome back face to face groups in September. We have introduced safety measures at the Attic House to ensure that young people can return to enjoying the groups, programmes, and activities that we offer in a safe secure environment.”

Ms McGarry added that the committee was “devastated” to have to cancel the annual HYPE Festival due to Covid-19, as the event is a standout event in the social calendar of young people in the county every summer.

“In addition to being a much anticipated event for young people, the HYPE festival was a vital source of income for our organisation. This, and the other smaller events, have provided much needed funds to meet the cost of running the Attic House in Longford,” said Ms McGarry.

In light of the loss of vital funding, the Attic Management Committee have decided to run a fundraising campaign to meet the projected costs for the next 24 months, and to ensure the youth service survives the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are launching a major fundraising initiative, a nationwide raffle to win a Modular Garden Pod,” Ms McGarry explained.

“Modern and stylish, these pods are designed to suit a variety of needs, whether you are working from home and need your own office space, or just a place to call your own little world.”

This multipurpose pod can be used as an office, a garden hideaway, a bachelor pad, a sanctuary in your garden, or whatever your home is lacking and, if you don’t have a big enough garden, the committee can offer the cash equivalent of €20,000.

Tickets are €20 each or you can purchase a book of three for €50 from or six for €100. They are available via shorturl.at/hyPR2 or by contacting a member of the Attic Management Committee.

The committee are also requesting that anyone thinking of fundraising during September or October consider the Attic House as their cause.