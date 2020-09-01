Calling all Science Enthusiasts in Longford to enter the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Senator Micheál Carrigy is calling on students from across Longford to submit their entries for the 2021 BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE), as the deadline for entries on Tuesday 22nd September nears. 7 schools entered last years competition in Longford.

For the first time in its long history, the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition will be delivered across a virtual platform from January 6th – 8th. All 550 projects will be showcased online and the 1,100 participating students and members of the public will be able to enjoy the BTYSTE special acts, and Primary Science Fair from the comfort of their homes and schools this year.

The subjects of science and technology have never been more important and the BTYSTE is renowned for giving future innovators, leaders and change-makers a platform upon which to shine on a national and now an international level. The Exhibition offers students the chance to take home one of the most coveted awards for participants, the BTYSTE perpetual trophy and a substantial prize fund of €7,500. There are also 200 prizes to be won for individuals, groups, and teachers.

The competition is open to second level students in Ireland who are aged between 12 and 19 years on 31st October 2020. Submitting a project entry into the BTYSTE is now free.

To enter, an individual or group must submit a one-page proposal outlining their project idea. Entries can be made in any one of four categories: technology; social and behavioural science; biological and ecological science and chemical, physical and mathematical science.

Speaking in the run up to the deadline, Senator Micheál Carrigy commented: “The BTYSTE helps foster a greater appreciation for scientific and technological innovation. The contest allows young people to not only showcase their projects on a national stage but also get the opportunity to learn more about their topic and make some new friends along the way. Events like the BTYSTE offer fantastic opportunities for students who enter – so I am encouraging students from Longford to look at the world around them and think of ideas to address a problem they find. Even if you think you can’t enter, keep reminding yourself that you absolutely can.

Ireland is home to some of the brightest young minds across Europe and is a fantastic hub for innovation. It is events such as the BTYSTE that celebrate creativity, innovation and imagination and give students from across Ireland the exciting opportunity to share their talents in areas of science and technology to thousands of members of the public.”

For more information on the BTYSTE and for details on how to enter, log onto www.btyoungscientist.com or follow BTYSTE on Twitter and Facebook.