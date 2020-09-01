Longford in expanded Town and Village renewal scheme

Longford town can now avail of funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, for the first time, specifically for Covid-19 related measures.

The expansion of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, to include 41 towns with populations of over 10,000, was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

The closing date for this new round of funding is Friday, August 28, with towns and villages being urged to engage with their Local Authority to identify potential projects.