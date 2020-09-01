BREAKING: Five to appear in Longford court charged with alleged hit and run

Four men and a woman are to appear before a sitting of Longford District Court this morning charged in connection to an ongoing feud following a suspected hit and run incident in the county town last year.

The five were arrested by officers from Longford Garda Station earlier this morning and were later charged over an incident which left a man and his two children in hospital.

They are all aged in their 20s and 30s and have been charged with alleged offences relating to the incident.

The Leader also understands they are all from the same extended family and are well known to gardaí.

The father of the two children allegedly sustained a number of broken vertebrae in his back as well as injuries to his hip and lower leg after being struck by a vehicle as he walked through Annally Car Park on April 30 last year.

Those alleged injuries came less than an hour after both he and his son appeared at a sitting of Longford Circuit Court less than an hour earlier concerning an unrelated incident in November 2017.

The Leader understands the incident was linked to an ongoing feud involving two families following two separate incidents at a shopping centre car park in Longford town in the weeks leading up to the alleged hit and run.

Two other men have already been charged and appeared in court over the same episode.

