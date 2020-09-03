Measures in major traffic plan for the village of Tarmonbarry could cost €200,000

Plans by Roscommon County Council to carry out a major traffic plan for the village of Tarmonbarry have been welcomed by Fianna Fáil Senator Eugene Murphy and Cllr Joe Murphy.



The plan which could cost €200,000 will include new traffic controls, pedestrian crossing; new footpaths and new parking arrangements relies on Government funding with the possibility of a local contribution to be paid.



Senator Murphy this week complimented Roscommon County Council for bringing plans forward stating that a local petition to Government was submitted over two years ago, while numerous political representations were made over many years.



"The volume and speed of traffic on that road has been a cause of great concern for the past twenty years. Coming from the parish, we are both delighted with this application even though we may have some issues with parking arrangements. I am hopeful Government funding will be forthcoming," concluded Senator Murphy.