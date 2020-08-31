Longford set for €760k Jobs Stimulus funding injection

More than €760,000 is coming Longford's way as part of the Government's much vaunted jobs stimulus package.

Approximately €761,500 has been set aside by the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport under a €33m nationwide scheme for 531 active travel projects.

They include monies for eight separate road projects as Leinster House chiefs look to support local authorities across the country in responding to the ongoing challenges posed by Covid-19.

The biggest outlay, amounting to €220,000 is to provide for a footpath and cyclepath from Mulleady Waste Ltd outside Drumlish and link in with existing pedestrian routeways in the north Longford town.

A further €132,000 is to go towards road resurfacing works from Granard's Ardscoil Phadraig to houses located to the west of the north Longford secondary school.

In a further boost to schoolchildren and local factory workers who walk to work, €100,000 is to be spent on widening and resurfacing a footpath along the R194.

A new 2m wide footpath, meanwhile, will also be put in place from Stonepark to Ballymacormack junction, thanks to a €120,000 investment.

Over €130,000 has similarly been set aside for a new shared footpath and cycle track in Kenagh village (€70,000) with a restored and widened footpath being pencilled in from Ardscoil Phadraig to Pat the Baker's in Granard (€62,000).

News of the funding announcements have been given a warm welcome at local political level.

"The Active Travel grant scheme is a very positive initiative which will see communities across Longford benefiting from improved and more accessible walking and cycling infrastructure as well as stimulating local employment," said Fine Gael Senator Micheal Carrigy.

“The projects included in the scheme can make a real difference to people – footpaths and cycle ways that allow children to walk/cycle to school and to local sport clubs."