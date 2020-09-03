Longford businesses urged to avail of shop front grant

Retail businesses in county Longford are encouraged to avail of grant aid for shopfronts.

Longford County Council offers grants of up to €700 to businesses to paint and decorate their shop fronts.

The grants are funded by the Longford Enterprise Board and anyone interested in availing of the fund can contact them via Longford County Council.

“This is a huge scheme for people to get decorating and getting their shop front painted coming into the winter months,” said Cllr PJ Reilly who was encouraging businesses in Granard to avail of the scheme, but said that it is open to businesses in all towns across the county.

“The scheme was ran a few years ago and there was a huge lift. The amount you get depends on what you’re paying in rates, but I would encourage all businesses in Granard and beyond to look into that,” he added.