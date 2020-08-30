‘Let's Do it for Hospice’ raising funds for Longford Hospice Homecare

Covid-19 has fundamentally changed the way we live our lives and with many organisations struggling to raise finance, local radio station, Shannonside Northern Sound, has launched their ‘Let's Do it for Hospice’.



The ‘Let's Do it for Hospice’ campaign, which runs until September 6, will raise funds for Longford Hospice Homecare, Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, North West Hospice, and St Christopher's Hospice (Cavan & Monaghan).



On the ‘Let's Do it for Hospice’ iDonate.ie page, Shannonside Northern Sound, reminds us that “people are still suffering from cancer, getting palliative care, other homecare services and supporting families at their time of need. All these services are still being delivered in spite of Covid-19. They need our help, your help to carry on delivering those services.”



They have committed €10,000 to the initiative and as of Sunday, August 30, the amount raised on the iDonate.ie page was over €107,000 and this is rising all the time.



All funds raised go directly to Longford Hospice Homecare, Mayo Roscommon Hospice Foundation, North West Hospice, and St Christopher's Hospice (Cavan & Monaghan) and you can help by donating whatever you can.



To support the ‘Let's Do it for Hospice’ campaign log onto www.idonate.ie /letsdoitforhospice or check out the Shannonside Northern Sound website