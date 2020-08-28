UPDATE: Man to appear before special court sitting in connection with aggravated school robbery

Gardaí in Longford have charged the man arrested in relation to a suspected aggravated burglary and robbery at a primary school in Longford, which took last night, Thursday August 27.

The man is understood to have held up a number of people who were attending a board meeting at the school yesterday evening.

He was arrested by gardaí at approximately 10pm and has been in garda custody since then.

He has been charged and is due to appear before a special sitting of Longford District Court this evening at 7.30pm.

