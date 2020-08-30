Best wishes and thanks to former Longford Leader columnist, Mattie Fox

In the summer of 2013, Ballinalee’s Mattie Fox, following some gentle persuasion from former Longford Leader Managing Director and now Teachta Dála, Joe Flaherty, agreed to pen his maiden column for Longford Leader readers to enjoy, dissect and debate.

Whether you agreed with Mattie’s analysis of politics, rural life, religious affairs, GAA and music or not, his commentary and opinion was always insightful and well researched.

It was certainly never boring and for many Leader readers, his column was their first port of call. ‘Well, what is Mattie saying this week?’

Unfortunately, last week proved to be Mattie’s final column for the Leader and his contribution will be missed.

A true professional, he plans to continue his writing and no doubt he will keep the public informed as to the platform where this can be sourced.

In April 2016, Mattie’s first book ‘The Golden Years - Longford GAA 1965 - ‘68’, was launched by former inter-county star Paul Barden.

Longford captured the National Football League Division 1 title (1966) and Leinster Senior Championship glory (1968) and Mattie recounted, how as a 15-year-old, and courtesy of his late father Matt (who was Longford GAA Co Board secretary at that time), he was privileged to have a coveted ‘ringside seat’ to witness Longford’s greatest ever victories.

At the launch of ‘The Golden Years’, Mattie quipped, “Talk about St Mel’s Cathedral rising from the ashes like the Phoenix, it was nothing compared to the rising of this Longford team from losers to winners on the national stage!”

You know Mattie, there is another book in you…

Best wishes for the future.