Ballymahon Vocational School in anti-Covid 19 offensive

Ballymahon Vocational School has devised a dedicated Covid-19 Response Plan in its “robust” attempts to welcome the safe return of students and staff next week.

Deputy principal, Siobhán Cullen insisted every effort has been made to underpin health and safety protocols ahead of the planned reopening of schools over the coming days.

“As we prepare to welcome our students back to Ballymahon Vocational School, we have been working hard to put in place a robust process to deal with the new COVID-19 regulations to ensure the health and safety of our students, their families and our staff,” she said.

“Our Covid-19 Response Plan supports the sustainable reopening of school where the overriding objective is to protect the health of staff and students while promoting the educational and development needs of the children in the school.”

Significant modifications have been implemented with all year groups assigned a base classroom and the introduction of one hour classes in an effort to reduce movement around the school campus.

“Encouraging adherence to social distancing measures, more bands in subjects have been created as we endeavor to reduce class sizes and hand sanitising stations have been installed outside every classroom and office throughout the school,” added Ms Cullen.

Face masks will be mandatory for all students and all classrooms have been reconfigured to allow for maximum capacity, while adhering to the social distancing requirements. A range of minor works has been carried out in and around the school, while additional storage space has been provided for school staff.

“The management and staff of Ballymahon Vocational School are looking forward to meeting all of our students again after such a period of prolonged absence and we reserve a special mention for our incoming first year students, who we look forward to supporting as they grow and learn in the heart of our school community,” she continued.

During this time, Ms Cullen asked all parents to reinforce good hand hygiene, social distancing and good coughing/sneezing practices with their child/children as “these key activities will help prevent the spread of the virus in our schools.”