Granard's Knights & Conquests exhibition - where history comes alive!

One of the leading players in Granard town’s resurgence is The Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre.

Situated beside Ireland’s highest Norman Motte and Bailey the Heritage Centre is an Interactive Experience where one can expect to be immersed into our rich History & Heritage.

A hidden gem in Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands - Knights and Conquests are hitting 5 Star Reviews daily on TripAdvisor, Google and Social Media Platforms.

Open 7 days a week, the centre operates a Staggered Online Booking System allowing a unit of six people to reserve a one hour slot.

Rest assured all Health & Safety measures are in place as the centre was one of the first in Ireland to successfully complete training and receive The Fáilte Ireland Covid-19 Safety Charter.

A great family day out is guaranteed.

Step back in Time, Get to Grips with Norman Weaponry & find out if you too are of Norman stock!

Come up to speed with our more recent past and that of Michael Collins’ visits to Granard, his story and of that of his fiancée, local lady Miss Kitty Kiernan.

Pack a Picnic and enjoy lunch on the new picnic tables on site before venturing to the summit of the Motte to soak in views across seven counties and five lakes.

It’s very exciting times at Knights and Conquests as the Granard Motte Community Enterprise team progress with plans to develop the 15 acre Norman Living Village which will prove to be a real game changer for Granard and it’s surrounding hinterland.

The project is driven by a dedicated local volunteer committee chaired by parish priest Father Simon Cadam and their annual 500 draw is underway.

Bartle D’Arcy, General Manager of Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre, said ‘’We look forward to welcoming you to this interactive immersive experience and we are working hard on the planned 15 acre Norman History Village at the same time‘’.

The Norman People are fighting back!

Book Knights and Conquests Heritage Centre online www.knightsandconquests.ie or call 086 7006715