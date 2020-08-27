Longford soprano Emer Barry set to ‘Shine’

Longford soprano Emer Barry will be among a host of artists that will perform in ‘Shine’, a magical hour of music and words, which will be broadcast on RTÉ One television this Saturday night, August 29 from 8.15pm.

Covid-19 has ensured that the summer of 2020 was like no other for musicians and the arts community, and ‘Shine’ features stunning performances from a collection of Ireland’s most celebrated artists and emerging talent.

Emer posted on Facebook that ‘for anyone who is craving new music and a renewed focus on the arts, this is the week!’ She will be performing a duet with Celine Byrne, whom she describes as a ‘stunning soprano’.

Emer added, “Celine has sung with everyone from Jose Carreras to Andrea Bocelli and is still as down the earth as can be! We will be performing Mozart’s Sull’aria together with members of the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra.”

‘Shine’ was filmed at the Iveagh Gardens, the National Concert Hall and at RTÉ over a couple of summer days.

Villagers, west Kerry concertina player Cormac Begley, indie singer Anna Mieke and Booka Brass with Niamh Farrell play live in the beautiful acoustic setting of the Iveagh Gardens.

The National Concert Hall plays host to Dermot Kennedy and Denise Chaila with the RTÉ Concert Orchestra, a first for both orchestra and venue since the pandemic silenced orchestra performances.

Ann-Marie Power, Group Head of Arts & Culture, RTÉ said: "After the powerful moment of RTÉ's Shine Your Light at Easter, during the country's darkest hour, we are delighted to present Shine, supporting our artists because they have been supporting and sustaining us through these past few months.”