Longford gardaí arrest driver for drug driving and having no licence or insurance

Jessica Thompson

Reporter:

Email:

jessica.thompson@longfordleader.ie

Longford Roads Policing Unit have arrested a motorist for drug driving and for driving without insurance or a licence.

Gardaí were conducting a checkpoint when they stopped a vehicle and discovered the driver had no insurance or licence.

The motorist also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.

The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.