Longford gardaí arrest driver for drug driving and having no licence or insurance
Longford Roads Policing Unit have arrested a motorist for drug driving and for driving without insurance or a licence.
Gardaí were conducting a checkpoint when they stopped a vehicle and discovered the driver had no insurance or licence.
The motorist also tested positive for cocaine and cannabis.
The driver was arrested and court proceedings will follow.
