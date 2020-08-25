Covid-19 latest: No new Longford cases with 92 new infections, no further deaths

There have been 92 new cases of coronavirus reported to the Department of Health this evening with no further deaths.

Longford was not among the counties to have new cases of the virus recorded as Tipperary experienced the highest daily number of 31.

It means the total number of cases to date nationwide now stands at 28, 201.

Acting chief medical officer, Dr Ronan Glynn said while the number of reported daily cases was high, the situation nationally over the past week was "relatively stable".