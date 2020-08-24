Longford town can avail of funding to help respond to Covid-19

Longford town can now avail of funding under the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, for the first time, specifically for Covid-19 related measures.

The expansion of the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, to include 41 towns with populations of over 10,000, was announced by Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD.

This means that Longford, and towns of a similar size, will be assisted in funding projects for Covid-related projects such as:

- The creation of outdoor areas to accommodate social interactions in a safe environment to include furniture and awnings.

- Enhancement of town centres by painting, cleaning and improving pedestrian access.

- Provision of equipment to run local festivals or events to bring people back into towns and villages.

- The enhancement of community buildings to accommodate remote working.

Minister Humphreys commented: “We are all aware of how hard it has been to keep our towns open for business during Covid-19. That’s why I am delighted to be able to announce these further measures.

“I am particularly pleased by the inclusion of 41 larger towns who are now eligible to apply. These towns can each apply for up to €40,000 to increase footfall and social activity in towns and address social distancing measures that we all now face as a result of Covid-19.

“I would encourage these large towns, as well as towns and villages with populations of below 10,000, to engage with their Local Authority to identify projects that will help to bring confidence back to communities and businesses in their locality.”

The closing date for this new round of funding is Friday, August 28 with the initiative for the larger towns also closing on the same date.



